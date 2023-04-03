Technology
SAIC

Technology Sector Update for 04/03/2023: SAIC, WDC, XLK, SOXX

April 03, 2023 — 09:09 am EDT

Technology stocks were slipping premarket Monday. The Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) was down 0.68% and the iShares Semiconductor ETF (SOXX) was 0.67% lower recently.

Science Applications International (SAIC) was nearly 1% higher after it posted fiscal Q4 adjusted earnings of $2.04 per diluted share, up from $1.50 per share a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected adjusted EPS of $1.65.

Western Digital (WDC) was more than 1% lower after saying it detected a network security incident on March 26 involving unauthorized third-party access to several of the company's systems.

