Technology Sector Update for 04/03/2023: GOOG, GOOGL, SSYS, NNDM, DGLY, FCUV

Technology stocks were lower late Monday afternoon, with the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) decreasing 0.1% and the Philadelphia Semiconductor index falling almost 1.0%.

In company news, Alphabet (GOOG, GOOGL) unit Google's chief financial officer told employees to expect more spending cuts to meet savings targets in 2023, The Wall Street Journal reported Friday, citing a staff memo. Alphabet shares were up 0.9%.

Stratasys (SSYS) said that its board has rejected a revised unsolicited takeover offer from Nano Dimension (NNDM) for $19.55 per share in cash. Stratasys shares were down almost 1% and Nano Dimension was flat.

Digital Ally (DGLY) was declining almost 10% after it reported a 2022 net loss of $8.50 per diluted share, compared to net income of $10.14 a share in 2021.

Focus Universal (FCUV) was down 1.6% even after saying it secured two new patents from the US Patent and Trademark Office covering its power line communication business.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.