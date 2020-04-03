Technology Sector Update for 04/03/2020: RIOT, ST, NATI, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG

Top Technology Stocks:

MSFT: -0.33%

AAPL: -0.69%

IBM: -0.61%

CSCO: -0.70%

GOOG: -0.43%

Leading technology stocks were mostly declining pre-bell Friday.

Early movers include:

(+) Riot Blockchain (RIOT), which was gaining more than 14% in value after saying it produced 102 newly mined bitcoins (BTC) in March with fully deployed Bitmain S17s compared with 45 BTC in December when using approximately 7500 S9s.

In other sector news:

(=) Sensata Technologies (ST) was flat after saying it decided to suspend its Q1 and full-year 2020 guidance due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

(=) National Instruments (NATI) was unchanged after saying it expects earnings of $1.00 to $1.01 per share on revenue of $309 million for the quarter ended March 31. Analysts are calling for EPS of $1.03 on revenue of $315.1 million for the three-month period.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.