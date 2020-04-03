Technology
Technology Sector Update for 04/03/2020: DELL,HIMX,AEHR

Technology stocks turned lower this afternoon, with the SPDR Technology Select Sector ETF declining 2.3% while the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index was slipping 3%.

Among technology stocks moving on news:

(-) Dell Technologies (DELL) fell 3.7% after the computer hardware manufacturer Friday said it has begun a private placement of its first lien notes, with plans to use the net proceeds for general corporate purposes, including repaying debt. The company has been expecting to repay around $5.5 billion during its FY21 ending next January, conditional on the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the company's business performance.

In other sector news:

(-) Himax Technologies (HIMX) was down 3.5%, giving back a 5.3% advance soon after Friday's opening bell following the fabless chipmaker reporting preliminary non-IFRS Q1 net income of $0.022 per American depositary share, topping the Capital IQ consensus looking for a $0.01 per ADS quarterly profit. Revenue rose 13% year-over-year to $184.6 million during the three months ended March 31 but lagged the $187.5 million analyst mean.

(-) Aehr Test Systems (AEHR) dropped almost 21% after the semiconductor test equipment company Thursday reported a 93% year-over-year increase in fiscal Q3 revenue, rising to $6.1 million during the three months ended Feb. 29 but still trailing the single-analyst estimate expecting $7.73 million in revenue. The company reported adjusted EPS of $0.02 for the quarter, reversing from a loss of $0.07 per share a year earlier. The company also withdrew its FY20 guidance due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

