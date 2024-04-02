Technology Sector Update for 04/02/2024: TSLA, ZBAO, PWFL

Tech stocks were in the red Tuesday afternoon, with the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) falling 1.2% and the SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (XSD) dropping 2.5%.

The Philadelphia Semiconductor index slumped 2.1%.

In corporate news, Tesla's (TSLA) Q1 vehicle deliveries missed analysts' expectations and decreased both on a sequential and annual basis, partially impacted by factory shutdowns. Tesla shares tumbled 4.9%.

Zhibao Technology (ZBAO) shares were falling 5% in recent trading, after the company made its debut on Nasdaq.

PowerFleet (PWFL) shares popped 2.4% after its merger with MiX Telematics closed.

