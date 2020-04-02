Technology Sector Update for 04/02/2020: ZM, LDOS, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG

Technology
Top Technology Stocks:

MSFT: +0.20%

AAPL: +0.20%

IBM: +0.82%

CSCO: -0.86%

GOOG: -0.50%

Technology heavyweights were mixed in pre-market trading Thursday.

Early movers include:

(-) Zoom Video Communications (ZM), which was down more than 5% as Reuters, citing an internal document, reported that aerospace manufacturer SpaceX is prohibiting the use of Zoom's video conferencing application due to "significant privacy and security concerns." Separately, Zoom said participant numbers surged in March as users turned to virtual meeting platforms for work and school during the COVID-19 pandemic, though the company said it has "fallen short" of expectations around privacy and security.

In other sector news:

(+) Apple (AAPL) will no longer take a commission from in-app purchases made within "qualifying" video-streaming services on iPhones and other Apple devices, Reuters reported, citing an e-mailed statement from the tech giant. Apple was marginally higher in recent trading.

(=) Leidos Holdings (LDOS) was flat after saying it has resumed work under a five-year contract with the US Air Force worth about $450 million.

