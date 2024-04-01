Technology Sector Update for 04/01/2024: ZPTA, CXAI

News & Insights

Tech stocks were higher late Monday afternoon, with the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) adding 0.2% and the SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (XSD) climbing 0.6%.

The Philadelphia Semiconductor index advanced 1%.

In corporate news, Zapata Computing (ZPTA) shares plunged 55% in Nasdaq debut following the company's merger with blank-check firm Andretti Acquisition.

Alphabet's (GOOG) Google pledged to destroy data that reflects millions of users' web-browsing histories as part of a settlement of a lawsuit that alleged the company tracked users without their knowledge, The Wall Street Journal reported. Alphabet shares gained 2.6%.

CXApp (CXAI) shares skyrocketed 148% after the company said it signed partnership and development agreements with Alphabet's Google Cloud as part of the planned launch of its software-as-a-service platform.

Syntec Optics (OPTX) rose 2.9% after it secured orders for a freeform prism subsystem that makes up high-brightness and high-contrast defense microdisplays.

