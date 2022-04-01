Technology Sector Update for 04/01/2022: RDW, BB, BB.TO, HUSN

Technology stocks were extending their Friday declines, with the SPDR Technology Select Sector ETF (XLK) falling 1.3% while the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index was sinking 3.0% this afternoon.

In company news, Redwire (RDW) fell almost 32% after Jefferies cut its price target for the stock to $13 from $15 while keeping its buy rating following its 2021 results.

BlackBerry (BB) dropped over 10% after the security software firm reported non-GAAP net income of $0.01 per share for its fiscal Q4 ended Feb. 28, halving its year-ago adjusted profit, while revenue fell 11.9% year-over-year to $185 million. The results, however, still beat the analyst consensus looking for a non-GAAP net loss of $0.04 per share on $183.8 million in revenue.

nCino (NCNO) rose more than 13% after the software-as-a-service firm late Thursday reported Q4 revenue exceeding Wall Street expectations and forecast revenue for its current Q1 and FY23 also topping analyst estimates. The company sees revenue for the three months ending April 30 in a range of $91 million to $92 million and between $398 million and $400 million in FY23 revenue compared with the Capital IQ consensus calls looking for $75.9 million and $331.7 million, respectively.

