Technology Sector Update for 04/01/2022: IQ, DCT, BB, XLK, SOXX

MT Newswires
Technology stocks were advancing premarket Friday. The Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) was 0.15% higher and the iShares Semiconductor ETF (SOXX) was recently up 0.38%.

iQIYI (IQ) shares were 10% higher after the company said it is changing its collaboration model for better online film distribution, effective immediately.

Duck Creek Technologies (DCT) reported late Thursday a fiscal Q2 adjusted diluted loss of $0.01, compared with a $0.05 loss a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected EPS of $0.01. Duck Creek Technologies shares were recently down nearly 13%.

BlackBerry (BB) shares were slipping past 5% after the company reported late Thursday fiscal Q4 non-GAAP earnings of $0.01 per share, compared with $0.02 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected a loss of $0.04.

