Technology Sector Update for 04/01/2021: VLDR,RMNI,TSM,ORCL,TLS

Technology stocks were higher shortly before Thursday's closing bell, with the SPDR Technology Select Sector ETF Thursday rising 1.7% while the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index was advancing 3.4% this afternoon.

In company news, Velodyne Lidar (VLDR) was more than 12% higher after saying AGM Systems will use the company's Ultra Puck lidar sensor on its AGM-MS3 unmanned aerial mapping vehicles under a new multi-year agreement announced Thursday.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSM) climbed 5.3% amid reports that the company committed to a $100 billion investment in advanced semiconductor technologies over the next three years to address rising demand.

Rimini Street (RMNI) rose nearly 1% after a federal court in Nevada ruled in its favor in a copyright dispute with larger rival Oracle (ORCL), holding Rimini can provide third-party support to customers who bought Oracle applications. Oracle shares were 2.2% higher this afternoon. Oracle disputed whether the company's statement was accurate.

To the downside, Telos (TLS) shares declined 6.5% after the cybersecurity and information technology consultants priced a $260.8 million public offering of just over 7.9 million common shares at $33 apiece, including the sale of nearly 6.7 million shares by selected institutional and individual investors.

