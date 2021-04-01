Technology Sector Update for 04/01/2021: TSM,RMNI,ORCL,TLS

Technology
Technology stocks were trading higher, with the SPDR Technology Select Sector ETF rising 1.6% Thursday while the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index was advancing 2.9% this afternoon.

In company news, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSM) climbed 4.7% after amid reports that the company committed a $100 billion investment in advanced semiconductor technologies over the next three years to address rising demand.

Rimini Street (RMNI) rose 1.5% after a court in Nevada ruled in its favor in a copyright dispute with larger rival Oracle (ORCL), ruling that Rimini can provide third-party support to customers who bought Oracle applications.

Telos (TLS) shares declined 4.6% after the cybersecurity and information technology consultants priced its follow-on offering of just over 7.9 million common shares at $33 per share, which includes a secondary public offering of more than 6.6 million shares by certain stockholders.

