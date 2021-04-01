Technology Sector Update for 04/01/2021: TSM,RMNI,ORCL,TLS

Technology stocks were trading higher, with the SPDR Technology Select Sector ETF rising 1.6% Thursday while the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index was advancing 2.9% this afternoon.

In company news, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSM) climbed 4.7% after amid reports that the company committed a $100 billion investment in advanced semiconductor technologies over the next three years to address rising demand.

Rimini Street (RMNI) rose 1.5% after a court in Nevada ruled in its favor in a copyright dispute with larger rival Oracle (ORCL), ruling that Rimini can provide third-party support to customers who bought Oracle applications.

Telos (TLS) shares declined 4.6% after the cybersecurity and information technology consultants priced its follow-on offering of just over 7.9 million common shares at $33 per share, which includes a secondary public offering of more than 6.6 million shares by certain stockholders.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.