Technology Sector Update for 04/01/2021: TSM, XLK, SOXX, WIMI, TSLA,AAPL

Technology firms were trading higher during pre-bell Thursday. The Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) gained 1.1% and the Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (SOXX) rose 1.6%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSM) gained more than 2% after committing a $100 billion investment in advanced semiconductor technologies over the next three years to address rising demand, multiple media outlets reported.

WiMi Hologram Cloud (WIMI) also added more than 4% after receiving a certification from the Federal Communications Commission for its electric vehicle holographic augmented reality product, called WiMi HoloAR HUD.

Telsa (TSLA) was 2.8% higher after The Verge reported that tech giant Apple (AAPL) plans to use Tesla's (TSLA) battery packs for its battery storage project at a Northern California farm. AAPL shares inched 1% higher. Apple has announced it is investing in renewable energy projects, including the major energy storage facility in California.

