Technology
TSM

Technology Sector Update for 04/01/2021: TSM, XLK, SOXX, WIMI, TSLA,AAPL

Contributor
MT Newswires MTNewswires
Published

Technology firms were trading higher during pre-bell Thursday. The Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) gained 1.1% and the Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (SOXX) rose 1.6%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSM) gained more than 2% after committing a $100 billion investment in advanced semiconductor technologies over the next three years to address rising demand, multiple media outlets reported.

WiMi Hologram Cloud (WIMI) also added more than 4% after receiving a certification from the Federal Communications Commission for its electric vehicle holographic augmented reality product, called WiMi HoloAR HUD.

Telsa (TSLA) was 2.8% higher after The Verge reported that tech giant Apple (AAPL) plans to use Tesla's (TSLA) battery packs for its battery storage project at a Northern California farm. AAPL shares inched 1% higher. Apple has announced it is investing in renewable energy projects, including the major energy storage facility in California.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

TSM XLK SOXX WIMI TSLA

Latest Technology Videos

    #TradeTalks: Technology spend and priorities for SMBs

    Adobe SVP & GM Digital Media Ashley Still joins Jill Malandrino on Nasdaq #TradeTalks​ to discuss technology spend and priorities for SMBs.

    Mar 18, 2021

    MTNewswires

    Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.

    Learn More

    More from MTNewswires

    Explore Technology

    Explore

    Most Popular