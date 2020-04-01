Technology
XRX

Technology Sector Update for 04/01/2020: XRX,HPQ,VRNT,SFET,BB,BB.TO

Contributor
MT Newswires MTNewswires
Published

Top Tech Stocks

MSFT -4.18%

AAPL -5.63%

IBM -5.66%

CSCO -3.28%

GOOG -5.32%

Technology stocks fell hard on Wednesday, with the SPDR Technology Select Sector ETF declining 5.3% while the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index was slipping 6.3%.

Among technology stocks moving on news:

(-) Xerox (XRX) extended its retreat to 6.1% this afternoon, reversing a narrow gain that earlier followed the company late Tuesday withdrawing its $30 billion tender offer for computer-maker HP (HPQ), citing the current market turmoil amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

In other sector news:

(+) Safe-T Group (SFET) streaked 39% higher after the software-as-a-service company reported a Q4 net loss of $0.48 per share, more than halving its $1.00 per share loss during the final three months of 2018, while revenue increased 141% year-over-year to $1.1 million. Analyst estimates were not available.

(-) Verint Systems (VRNT) dropped almost 15% after the data analytics company late Tuesday reported non-GAAP net income of $1.11 per share during its Q4 ended Jan. 31, improving on a $1.08 per share adjusted profit during the same quarter last year but trailing the Capital IQ consensus by $0.05 per share. Non-GAAP revenue rose to $349.5 million from $336.7 million last year, also lagging the $374.5 million Street view.

(-) BlackBerry (BB) fell 18.5% after the enterprise software firm reported higher revenue for its Q4 ended Feb. 29, rising to $291 million, excluding one-time items, from $257 million during the year-ago period but lagging the $296.3 million consensus estimate. Adjusted net income fell $0.02 year-over-year to $0.09 per share, topping forecasts by $0.05 per share.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

XRX HPQ VRNT SFET BB

Latest Technology Videos

#TradeTalks: Location Technology for Group Travel

Jill Malandrino was joined by Jonathan Chasper, Founder & CEO, Wolfpack, to discuss the emerging location technology for group travel.

Mar 19, 2020

MTNewswires

Learn More

More from MTNewswires


Explore Technology

Explore

Most Popular