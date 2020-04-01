Technology Sector Update for 04/01/2020: VRNT,SFET,BB,BB.TO

Top Tech Stocks

MSFT -3%

AAPL -4.5%

IBM -3.4%

CSCO -2.4%

GOOG -4.6%

Technology stocks were falling on Wednesday, with the SPDR Technology Select Sector ETF declining 3.9% while the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index was slipping 4%.

Among technology stocks moving on news:

(-) Verint Systems (VRNT) dropped almost 14% after the data analytics company late Tuesday reported non-GAAP net income of $1.11 per share during its Q4 ended Jan. 31, improving on a $1.08 per share adjusted profit during the same quarter last year but trailing the Capital IQ consensus by $0.05 per share. Non-GAAP revenue rose to $349.5 million from $336.7 million last year, also lagging the $374.5 million Street view.

In other sector news:

(+) Safe-T Group (SFET) streaked 87% higher after the software-as-a-service company reported a Q4 net loss of $0.48 per share, more than halving its $1.00 per share loss during the final three months of 2018, while revenue increased 141% year-over-year to $1.1 million. Analyst estimates were not available.

(-) BlackBerry (BB) fell more than 18% after the enterprise software firm reported higher revenue for its Q4 ended Feb. 29, rising to $291 million, excluding one-time items, from $257 million during the year-ago period but laaging the $296.3 million consensus estimate. Adjusted net income fell $0.02 year-over-year to $0.09 per share, topping forcasts by $0.05 per share.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.