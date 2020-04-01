Technology Sector Update for 04/01/2020: BB, HPQ, XRX, SFET, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG

Top Technology Stocks:

MSFT: -2.92%

AAPL: -2.87%

IBM: -3.18%

CSCO: -3.59%

GOOG: -3.22%

Top technology flights were declining pre-market Wednesday.

Moving stocks include:

(-) BlackBerry (BB), which was slumping more than 17% after it reported a fiscal Q4 non-GAAP EPS of $0.09, down from $0.11 reported a year ago, but higher than the $0.04 average estimate of analysts polled by Capital IQ.

(-) HP (HPQ) was down more than 4% after Xerox (XRX) confirmed the withdrawal of its $30 billion tender offer to acquire the company due to the current market turmoil brought by the COVID-19 pandemic.

(+) Safe-T Group (SFET) was gaining more than 20% after it reported a Q4 loss per share of $0.48, narrower than its loss of $1 per share in Q4 2018. Revenue rose to $1.1 million from $463,000 a year earlier. Safe-T said during 2019 that it had "successfully" changed its business model to Software as a Service model, or SAAS.

