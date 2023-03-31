Technology Sector Update for 03/31/2023: RUM, BB, KRKR, XLK, SOXX

Technology stocks were mixed premarket Friday. The Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) was flat and the iShares Semiconductor ETF (SOXX) was 0.39% lower recently.

Rumble (RUM) was nearly 10% higher after it reported a Q4 break-even earnings per share, compared with a per-share loss of $0.06 a year earlier. Two analysts polled by Capital IQ forecast a per-share loss of $0.02.

BlackBerry (BB) was down 3% after it reported a fiscal Q4 adjusted loss of $0.02 per share, compared with earnings of $0.01 per share a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ forecast a per-share loss of $0.07.

36Kr Holdings (KRKR) was climbing past 1% after saying it is adopting artificial intelligence generated content technology to reduce costs by streamlining content production.

