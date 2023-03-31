Technology
Technology Sector Update for 03/31/2023: MU, BB, HKIT

March 31, 2023 — 02:08 pm EDT

Tech stocks were higher Friday afternoon, with the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) gaining 0.8% and the Philadelphia Semiconductor index advancing 0.3%.

In company news, Micron Technology (MU) shares fell over 3% after the Cyberspace Administration of China said that the company's products being sold there will be reviewed by the country's Cyber Security Review Office.

BlackBerry (BB) was up 15% after TD Securities upgraded the company's stock to hold from reduce with a $4 price target.

Hitek Global (HKIT) added over 12% after it priced an initial public offering of 3.2 million shares at $5 apiece to raise $16 million.

