Technology Sector Update for 03/31/2023: DPRO, MU, BB, HKIT

Tech stocks were higher late Friday afternoon, with the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) gaining 1.4% and the Philadelphia Semiconductor index advancing 0.6%.

In company news, Draganfly (DPRO) said Friday it has closed its public offering of 8 million shares, raising gross proceeds of $8 million. The company's shares were up 0.8%.

Micron Technology (MU) shares fell over 4% after the Cyberspace Administration of China said that the company's products being sold there will be reviewed by the country's Cyber Security Review Office.

BlackBerry (BB) was up 14% after TD Securities upgraded the company's stock to hold from reduce with a $4 price target.

Hitek Global (HKIT) added over 15% after it priced an initial public offering of 3.2 million shares at $5 apiece to raise $16 million.

