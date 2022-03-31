Technology Sector Update for 03/31/2022: PATH, BIDU, HPQ

Technology stocks were declining Thursday, with the SPDR Technology Select Sector ETF (XLK) falling 0.6% while the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index was sliding 1.3% this afternoon.

In company news, UiPath (PATH) retreated Thursday, recently sinking over 29% to an all-time low of $20.53 a share after the automation and robotics software firm projected Q1 and FY23 revenue lagging Wall Street expectations, including between $223 million to $225 million for its current fiscal Q1 ending April 30. The Street is at $246.8 million.

Baidu (BIDU) declined 7.1% after the Chinese search-engine company Wednesday was included by the US Securities and Exchange Commission on a list of foreign companies at risk of being delisted from the US stock markets under provisions of federal legislation extending US financial reporting and disclosure requirements to foreign companies. Baidu said it has been actively exploring possible ways it can comply with the Holding Foreign Companies Accountable Act and keep its listings on the Nasdaq Global Select and the Hong Kong stock exchanges.

HP (HPQ) was 5.7% lower. The computer manufacturer Thursday announced a new strategic collaboration with Italy-based Legor Group to develop precious-metal materials for its Metal Jet System, beginning with the production of functional stainless steel accessories for the jewelry and fashion markets.

