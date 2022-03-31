Technology
Technology Sector Update for 03/31/2022: KULR, NNDM, BIDU, XLK, SOXX

Technology stocks were advancing premarket Thursday. The Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) was 0.16% higher and the Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (SOXX) was recently up 0.23%.

KULR Technology Group (KULR) gained more than 9% after announcing a contract to test lithium-ion cells that would be part of future battery packs designed for NASA's Artemis program.

Nano Dimension (NNDM) reported a Q4 loss of $0.62 per share, compared with $0.20 a year ago. One analyst surveyed by Capital IQ estimated a loss of $0.07. Nano Dimension was 1.6% higher recently.

Baidu (BIDU) fell by more than 3% after saying it is evaluating options after it was identified by the Securities and Exchange Commission as being at potential risk of a delisting from a US stock exchange.

