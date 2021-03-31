Technology Sector Update for 03/31/2021: TAOP,RMO,VTSI

Technology stocks were rallying Wednesday, with the SPDR Technology Select Sector ETF rising 2.1% while the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index was advancing 3.1% this afternoon.

In company news, Taoping (TAOP) turned 3.1% lower this afternoon, giving back an early 31% gain that followed the data analytics company Wednesday saying it was creating a non-fungible token business division as part of its acquisition of a 51% equity interest in Render Lake Tech Ltd, a cloud infrastructure services subsidiary of Genie Global.

Romeo Power (RMO) dropped over 19% after the energy storage technology company reported a wider preliminary Q4 loss and said it expects between $18 million to $40 million in FY21 revenue.

VirTra (VTSI) declined almost 24% after the training simulators company Wednesday priced an $18 million direct offering of 3 million common shares to selected institutional investors at $6 each.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.