Technology Sector Update for 03/31/2021: BB, AAPL, FISV, XLK, SOXX

Technology firms were trading higher during pre-bell Wednesday. The Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) and the Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (SOXX) added 0.7% and 0.6% respectively.

BlackBerry (BB) lost more than 6% after posting a fiscal Q4 loss of $0.56 per share, compared with a loss of $0.23 per share a year earlier. Excluding one-time items, its adjusted profit was $0.03 per share, matching the average estimate for the measure, according to Capital IQ.

Apple (AAPL) was up over 1% after reportedly leading a $50 million series B funding round for UnitedMasters, a music distribution company, TechCrunch.com reported, citing an official statement.

In other sector news, Fiserv (FISV) has agreed to buy Pineapple Payments from PSG for an undisclosed amount, PSG confirmed. Shares of the company were flat ahead of Wednesday's market open.

