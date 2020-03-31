Technology Sector Update for 03/31/2020: SUNW,SCON,CDAY,COUP

Top Tech Stocks

MSFT -0.94%

AAPL -0.35%

IBM -1.73%

CSCO -2.11%

GOOG +0.99%

Technology stocks lost more ground this afternoon, with the SPDR Technology Select Sector ETF declining 1.6% while the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index was slipping 2.3%.

Among technology stocks moving on news:

(+) Sunworks (SUNW) dropped just over 2% late Tuesday after the solar-power company saw its Q4 net loss widen and revenue decline compared with year-ago levels. The company reported a $0.59 per share loss for the three months ended Dec. 31, expanding on a $0.50 per share net loss last year while revenue fell to $14.36 million from $19.24 million previously. The single analyst polled by Capital IQ had been looking for a $0.03 per share quarterly loss at the company on $21 million in Q4 revenue.

In other sector news:

(+) Superconductor Technologies (SCON) climbed over 11% after the specialty chipmaker significantly narrowed its Q4 net loss, reporting a $0.12 per share net loss for the three months ended Dec. 31 compared with a $0.70 per share loss during the year-ago period. Sales increased to $388,000 from nil during the final quarter of 2018. Analyst estimates were not available.

(-) Ceridian HCM (CDAY) declined almost 2% on Tuesday. The business software firm Tuesday said it was partnering with software company Docebo to launch a free COVID-19 learning portal with content on employee wellness, remote teams and working from home in addition to COVID-19 preparedness and prevention. The portal is available to Ceridian customers and the general public, the company said.

(-) Coupa Software (COUP) fell 7.5% following a Piper Sandler downgrade of the maker of business expense management tools to neutral with a $130 price target from its prior overweight stock rating.

