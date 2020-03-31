Technology Sector Update for 03/31/2020: PHUN, SQNS, CVLT, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG

Top Technology Stocks:

MSFT: -1.27%

AAPL: -0.49%

IBM: -1.51%

CSCO: -0.84%

GOOG: -0.51%

Top technology stocks were slipping pre-market Tuesday.

Early movers include:

(-) Phunware (PHUN), which was down more than 18% even after it reported a full-year 2019 net loss of $0.35 per share, compared with a loss of $0.38 per share in the prior year.

(+) Sequans Communications (SQNS) was advancing more than 10% even after saying it expects Q1 revenue in the range of $8.7 million to $8.8 million, down from its prior guidance of around $9.2 million due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

(+) CommVault Systems (CVLT) was up around 8% after it disclosed in an ownership filing that hedge fund Starboard Value and related investment vehicles purchased a 9.3% stake in the company, or 4,329,256 shares.

