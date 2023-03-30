Technology Sector Update for 03/30/2023: SMTC, CXM, CNXC, XLK, SOXX

Technology stocks were edging higher premarket Thursday. The Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) was advancing by 0.88% and the iShares Semiconductor ETF (SOXX) was recently up more than 1%.

Semtech (SMTC) was shedding 21% in value after posting Q4 non-GAAP earnings of $0.47 per diluted share, down from $0.70 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $0.47.

Sprinklr (CXM) was rallying past 21% after reporting non-GAAP EPS of $0.06 in Q4, swinging from a $0.05 loss per share a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected earnings of $0.02 per share.

Concentrix (CNXC) was declining by more than 4% after it reported fiscal Q1 non-GAAP earnings of $2.56 per diluted share, down from $2.85 a year earlier. Two analysts surveyed by Capital IQ forecast $2.60.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.