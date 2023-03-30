Technology
Technology Sector Update for 03/30/2023: BABA, JD, CXM

March 30, 2023 — 02:07 pm EDT

Tech stocks were higher Thursday afternoon, with the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) rising 0.7% and the Philadelphia Semiconductor index up 1.2%.

In company news, Alibaba (BABA) shares were advancing 3.4% after Reuters reported Thursday, citing group Chief Executive Daniel Zhang, that it is considering selling non-core assets and the control of some of its business units once they go public after the recently announced restructuring.

JD.com (JD) stock was up 8% after the Chinese e-commerce company disclosed plans in a regulatory filing to list two of its subsidiaries on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange through separate initial public offerings of their stock.

Sprinklr (CXM) was rising more than 18% after reporting late Wednesday non-GAAP EPS of $0.06 in Q4, swinging from a $0.05 loss per share a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected earnings of $0.02 per share.

