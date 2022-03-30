Technology Sector Update for 03/30/2022: WDC,GLOB,FSLY,MU

Technology stocks continued to weaken Wednesday afternoon, with the SPDR Technology Select Sector ETF (XLK) declining 1.7% and the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index sliding 3.6%.

In company news, Western Digital (WDC) slid 2.5% Wednesday afternoon, drifting away from a small morning gain that followed the hardware company announcing a new memorandum of understanding with Samsung Electronics to develop and standardize zoned storage technology before eventually expanding to include computational storage and storage fabrics. Financial terms of the new partnership were not disclosed.

Globant (GLOB) dropped almost 11% after the technology services company Wednesday said it activated security protocols because a "limited section" of its code repository was breached, with hackers tapping into source code and project-related documentation for a small group of its clients.

Fastly (FSLY) declined 3.1% after the edge cloud platform company Wednesday said it bought the Fanout software firm, adding to its ability to identify and deploy technologies increasing customer performance and security and supporting its real-time app development. Financial terms were not disclosed.

Micron Technology (MU) has turned 3.7% lower, giving back a more than 5% gain earlier Wednesday that followed the computer memory chip maker reporting fiscal Q2 results topping Wall Street expectations and forecasting non-GAAP net income and revenue exceeding analyst estimates. Excluding one-time items, it earned $2.14 per share during its Q2 ended March 3, more than doubling its $0.98 per share adjusted earnings during the same quarter last year while revenue grew almost 25% to $7.79 billion. Analysts, on average, had been expecting $1.98 per share and $7.54 billion, respectively.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.