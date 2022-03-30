Technology Sector Update for 03/30/2022: MU, SPI, WDC, XLK, SOXX

Technology stocks were slipping pre-bell Wednesday. The Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) was 0.64% lower, and the Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (SOXX) was recently declining by 0.86%.

Micron Technology (MU) was more than 2% higher after it reported fiscal Q2 adjusted EPS of $2.14, up from $0.98 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ projected normalized EPS of $1.98.

SPI Energy (SPI) was climbing past 2% after saying its Solarjuice Technology unit has introduced two solar panels for the residential market under the Solar4America brand.

Western Digital (WDC) was slightly higher after the company and Samsung Electronics said they have signed a memorandum of understanding to enter into a collaboration focused on data storage.

