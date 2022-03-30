Technology Sector Update for 03/30/2022: GLOB, FSLY, MU

Technology stocks were weaker Wednesday, with the SPDR Technology Select Sector ETF (XLK) declining 0.8% while the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index was sliding 1.7% this afternoon.

In company news, Globant (GLOB) dropped over 11% after the technology services company Wednesday said it activated security protocols because a "limited section" of its code repository was breached, with hackers tapping into source code and project-related documentation for a small group of its clients.

Fastly (FSLY) declined 1.4% after the edge cloud platform company Wednesday said it bought the Fanout software firm, adding to its ability to identify and deploy technologies increasing customer performance and security and supporting its real-time app development. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Micron Technology (MU) has turned 0.5% lower, giving back a more than 5% gain earlier Wednesday that followed the computer memory chip maker reporting fiscal Q2 results topping Wall Street expectations and forecasting non-GAAP net income and revenue exceeding analyst estimates. Excluding one-time items, it earned $2.14 per share during its Q2 ended March 3, more than doubling its $0.98 per share adjusted earnings during the same quarter last year while revenue grew almost 25% to $7.79 billion. Analysts, on average, had been expecting $1.98 per share and $7.54 billion, respectively.

