Technology Sector Update for 03/30/2021: VRNS,SEAC,SOS,VTSI

Technology stocks were finishing above their worst levels of Tuesday trading, with the SPDR Technology Select Sector ETF dropping 1.2% while the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index was slipping 0.7%.

In company news, Varonis Systems (VRNS) was declining 2%, giving back a modest gain earlier in the session that followed UBS starting coverage of the enterprise software firm with a buy investment recommendation and a $62 price target.

SeaChange International (SEAC) dropped nearly 29% after the video distribution company priced a $19.1 million public offering of 10.32 million common shares at $1.85 apiece, representing a 11.1% discount to its last closing price.

SOS (SOS) fell over 11% after the emergency rescue software as a service company priced a direct offering of 25 million units consisting of one American depositary share and one warrant to buy another ADS at $5 per ADS, or 10.7% under Monday's closing price.

VirTra (VTSI) was up 68% after reporting Q4 profit of $0.21 per share on $6.6 million in revenue, topping Wall Street expectations looking for the training simulators company to earn $0.04 per share on $5.5 million in revenue.

