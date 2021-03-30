Technology Sector Update for 03/30/2021: SEAC,SOS,VTSI

Technology stocks were falling hard Tuesday afternoon, with the SPDR Technology Select Sector ETF slipping 1% while the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index was dropping 0.8%.

In company news, SeaChange International (SEAC) dropped nearly 29% after the video distribution company priced a $19.1 million public offering of 10.32 million common shares at $1.85 apiece, representing a 11.1% discount to its last closing price.

SOS (SOS) fell over 15% after the emergency rescue software as a service company priced a direct offering of 25 million units consisting of one American depositary share and one warrant to buy another ADS at $5 per ADS, or 10.7% under Monday's closing price.

VirTra (VTSI) rose nearly 104% to a best-ever $9.74 a share after reporting a Q4 profit of $0.21 per share on $6.6 million in revenue, topping Wall Street expectations looking for the training simulators company to earn $0.04 per share on $5.5 million in revenue.

