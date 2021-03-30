Technology
SEAC

Technology Sector Update for 03/30/2021: SEAC,SOS,VTSI

Contributor
MT Newswires MTNewswires
Published

Technology stocks were falling hard Tuesday afternoon, with the SPDR Technology Select Sector ETF slipping 1% while the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index was dropping 0.8%.

In company news, SeaChange International (SEAC) dropped nearly 29% after the video distribution company priced a $19.1 million public offering of 10.32 million common shares at $1.85 apiece, representing a 11.1% discount to its last closing price.

SOS (SOS) fell over 15% after the emergency rescue software as a service company priced a direct offering of 25 million units consisting of one American depositary share and one warrant to buy another ADS at $5 per ADS, or 10.7% under Monday's closing price.

VirTra (VTSI) rose nearly 104% to a best-ever $9.74 a share after reporting a Q4 profit of $0.21 per share on $6.6 million in revenue, topping Wall Street expectations looking for the training simulators company to earn $0.04 per share on $5.5 million in revenue.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

SEAC SOS VTSI

Latest Technology Videos

    #TradeTalks: Technology spend and priorities for SMBs

    Adobe SVP & GM Digital Media Ashley Still joins Jill Malandrino on Nasdaq #TradeTalks​ to discuss technology spend and priorities for SMBs.

    Mar 18, 2021

    MTNewswires

    Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.

    Learn More

    More from MTNewswires

    Explore Technology

    Explore

    Most Popular