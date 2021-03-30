Technology
Technology Sector Update for 03/30/2021: MAXR, NCTY, PS, XLK, SOXX

Technology stocks were trading lower premarket Tuesday. The Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) was down 0.8% and the Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (SOXX) was 0.6% lower in recent trading.

Maxar Technologies (MAXR) said it delivered the Solar Electric Propulsion Chassis to NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory, which will be used on the NASA Psyche mission. Maxar rose 1.9% recently.

The9 (NCTY) was gaining more than 9% in value after saying it is buying filecoin mining machines from an unnamed vendor for $2 million.

Pluralsight (PS) was little changed after saying it expects revenue $104.5 million to $106.5 million for the quarter ending March 29. The average estimate compiled by Capital IQ is for revenue of $105.4 million.

