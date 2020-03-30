Technology Sector Update for 03/30/2020: DIOD,MSFT,GTYH

Top Tech Stocks

Technology stocks were outpacing most sectors on Monday, with the SPDR Technology Select Sector ETF advancing 4.0% while the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index was rising 3.1%.

Among technology stocks moving on news:

(+) Diodes (DIOD) rose 3.3% after the chipmaker said it has received all of the regulatory approvals from Taiwanese authorities it needs for its proposed acquisition of Lite-On Semiconductor. Diodes also said it is working closely with advisers to comply with the customary regulatory procedures in China for the deal.

In other sector news:

(+) Microsoft (MSFT) climbed 6.6% after Monday saying it has seen a significant increase in demand for its cloud services amid measures to stop the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic. The software and hardware giant late Friday also announced plans to divest its stake in Israeli startup AnyVision amid controversy over use of the company's facial recognition technology to surveil on Palestinians on the West Bank.

(-) GTY Technology Holdings (GTYH) was fractionally lower after earlier Monday naming TJ Parass to be its new chief executive officer, succeeding Stephen Rohleder, who is leaving the procurements software firm. Parass previously was the founder and CEO of GTY's Questica business unit. GTY Tech also said David Farrell, the chief executive of its Sherpa division, has been promoted to chief operating officer.

