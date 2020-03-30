Technology Sector Update for 03/30/2020: ASML, LYFT, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG

Top Technology Stocks:

MSFT: +1.44%

AAPL: +1.23%

IBM: +0.57%

CSCO: +1.55%

GOOG: +1.47%

Technology majors were climbing pre-market Monday.

Early movers include:

(+) ASML Holding (ASML), which was advancing by more than 3% after saying it expects Q1 revenue of EUR2.4 billion ($2.66 billion) to EUR2.5 billion. Analysts polled by Capital IQ have been expecting EUR3.2 billion. The company also said the COVID-19 pandemic has so far had a limited impact on its manufacturing capability, but its revenue guidance takes into consideration the effects of the pandemic.

In other sector news:

(-) Lyft (LYFT) has encouraged its drivers in the US to go after Amazon (AMZN) delivery jobs as lockdown orders in major cities lead to a decline in ride-hailing usage, media reported. Lyft was recently declining by more than 1%.

(+) Microsoft (MSFT) was recently gaining more than 1% in value after saying it has seen a significant increase in demand for its cloud services as measures are set in place to stop the spread of the COVID-19 disease.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.