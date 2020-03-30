Technology Sector Update for 03/30/2020: AAPL,MSFT,DIOD,GTYH

Top Tech Stocks

Technology stocks continued to outpace most other sectors on Monday, with the SPDR Technology Select Sector ETF advancing 4.2% while the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index was rising 3.4%.

Among technology stocks moving on news:

(+) Apple (AAPL) was 2.5% higher Monday afternoon, overcoming reports concluding iPhone sales for its current quarter ending March 31 could be off by nearly one-fifth from year-ago levels. Citing a senior official at one of Apple's major contract manufacturers, Reuters said iPhone orders during its fiscal Q2 ending Tuesday likely were down about 18% compared with the first three months of 2018. A person familiar with the matter told the news service one of Apple's iPhone display manufacturers has lowered its forecast for 2020 shipments by 17% to around 58 million units. The supplier also was planning job cuts at its factory in Vietnam because of the shortfall, the source said.

In other sector news:

(+) Microsoft (MSFT) climbed 7% after Monday saying it has seen a significant increase in demand for its cloud services amid measures to stop the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic. The software and hardware giant late Friday also announced plans to divest its stake in Israeli startup AnyVision amid controversy over the use of the company's facial recognition technology to surveil on Palestinians on the West Bank.

(+) Diodes (DIOD) rose 4.4% after the chipmaker said it has received all of the regulatory approvals from Taiwanese authorities it needs for its proposed acquisition of Lite-On Semiconductor. Diodes also said it is working closely with advisers to comply with the customary regulatory procedures in China for the deal.

(-) GTY Technology Holdings (GTYH) was 3.5% lower after earlier Monday naming TJ Parass to be its new chief executive officer, succeeding Stephen Rohleder, who is leaving the procurements software firm. Parass previously was the founder and CEO of GTY's Questica business unit. GTY Tech also said David Farrell, the chief executive of its Sherpa division, has been promoted to chief operating officer.

