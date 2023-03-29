Technology
SSYS

Technology Sector Update for 03/29/2023: SSYS, NNDM, NABL, STAR, SPGI, NXT, XLK, SOXX

March 29, 2023 — 09:07 am EDT

Written by MT Newswires

Technology stocks were edging higher premarket Wednesday. The Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) was advancing 0.9% and the iShares Semiconductor ETF (SOXX) was up more than 1%.

Stratasys (SSYS) rose over 11% in value after Nano Dimension (NNDM) said it raised its offer to acquire the company to $19.55 per share in cash from $18.

N-able (NABL) will be added to the S&P SmallCap 600 index on April 3, replacing iStar (STAR), S&P Global's (SPGI) S&P Dow Jones Indices said Tuesday. N-able was up more than 14% in value pre-bell Wednesday.

Nextracker (NXT) gained more than 4% after saying it signed a multiyear volume commitment agreement with Strata Clean Energy to supply 810 megawatts of trackers for large-scale solar power projects in Texas, Arizona and Virginia.

Technology
MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
