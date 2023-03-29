Technology
AVGO

Technology Sector Update for 03/29/2023: AVGO, VMW, IBM, KULR

March 29, 2023 — 02:03 pm EDT

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Technology stocks were higher in Wednesday afternoon trading, with the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) rising 1.6% and the Philadelphia Semiconductor index advancing 2.7%.

In company news, Broadcom (AVGO) and VMware (VMW) will face further investigation by the UK's Competition and Markets Authority over their planned merger deal, the regulator said. Broadcom shares were up 0.2%, and VMware rose 0.6%.

KULR Technology (KULR) said it has named Shawn Canter as chief financial officer, starting March 31. KULR shares added 14%.

IBM (IBM) and cloud storage company Wasabi Technologies said they have teamed-up to integrate IBM's Cloud Satellite product with Wasabi's "hot cloud" storage. IBM shares were flat.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Technology
MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

AVGO
VMW
IBM
KULR

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.