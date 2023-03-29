Technology Sector Update for 03/29/2023: AVGO, VMW, IBM, KULR

Technology stocks were higher in Wednesday afternoon trading, with the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) rising 1.6% and the Philadelphia Semiconductor index advancing 2.7%.

In company news, Broadcom (AVGO) and VMware (VMW) will face further investigation by the UK's Competition and Markets Authority over their planned merger deal, the regulator said. Broadcom shares were up 0.2%, and VMware rose 0.6%.

KULR Technology (KULR) said it has named Shawn Canter as chief financial officer, starting March 31. KULR shares added 14%.

IBM (IBM) and cloud storage company Wasabi Technologies said they have teamed-up to integrate IBM's Cloud Satellite product with Wasabi's "hot cloud" storage. IBM shares were flat.

