Technology Sector Update for 03/29/2022: IQ, ROKU, UBER, BP, NOK, CHT, XLK, SOXX

Technology stocks were gaining premarket Tuesday. The Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) and the iShares Semiconductor Sector ETF (SOXX) were recently up more than 1%.

iQIYI (IQ) shares were climbing past 7% after saying it launched its eponymous channel on Roku (ROKU) devices in the US and Canada.

Uber (UBER) shares were up more than 2% after the company and bp (BP) agreed to a global strategic convenience delivery partnership to make more than 3,000 retail locations available on Uber Eats platform by 2025.

Nokia (NOK) shares were advancing nearly 3% after saying it has received a two-year deal from Chunghwa Telecom (CHT) to provide equipment that would boost the telecom company's 5G network in Taiwan.

