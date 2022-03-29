Technology Sector Update for 03/29/2022: INTC,SSYS,LMT,QUMU,ESLT

Technology stocks were surging late in Tuesday trading, with the SPDR Technology Select Sector ETF (XLK) rising 2.1% and the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index gaining 2.3% this afternoon.

In company news, Intel (INTC) was getting a late boost, rising 1.3%, amid a broader market rally and the chipmaker this afternoon also announcing plans to build an artificial intelligence incubator laboratory at Chandler Gilbert Community College near Phoenix, Arizona. The new lab will offer an associate degree program, with the company saying it wants to make the program available in all 50 US states by 2023.

Stratasys (SSYS) rose 7.4MT) and Metropolitan State University of Denver to generate qualification data for the companies' Antero 840CN03 thermoplastic composite material and allowing industry partners to produce space and aviation parts using Stratasys FDM 3D printers. Lockheed Martin shares were 1.8% lower this afternoon.

Qumu (QUMU) climbed 6% after the software firm said it was becoming an authorized reseller of LiveU video-streaming technology, adding to its existing portfolio of video storage, distribution and analytic tools for business customers. Financial terms of the new partnership were not disclosed.

Among decliners, Elbit Systems (ESLT) slid 8.1% after the Israeli security and defense contractor Tuesday reported non-GAAP Q4 net income of $2.14 per share, down from $2.38 per share during the same quarter in 2020 and lagging the Capital IQ expecting a $2.32 per share adjusted profit for the three months ended Dec. 31.

