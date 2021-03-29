Technology
Technology Sector Update for 03/29/2021: SEAC,AMPG,AMAT,CALX

Technology stocks slowed their Monday drift lower, with the SPDR Technology Select Sector ETF slipping 0.4% this afternoon while the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index was falling 1.6%.

In company news, SeaChange International (SEAC) was rising over 90% in late Monday trading after the video streaming platform firm said it received a multi-year, multi-million dollar contract to support infrastructure migration by an unnamed US broadband services company to a virtual platform.

AmpliTech Group (AMPG) was 2.3% higher, giving back most of a nearly 20% advance earlier Monday that followed the networking equipment company saying it expects to finish its current Q1 with a record $2.2 million backlog.

On the losing side, Applied Materials (AMAT) slid 2% after the chipmaker said it was scrapping its proposed acquisition of Kokusai Electric after failing to receive timely approvals for the proposed transaction from Chinese regulators.

Calix (CALX) dropped 15% after BWS Financial Monday began coverage of the cloud networking company with a sell stock rating and a $13 price target.

