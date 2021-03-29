Technology Sector Update for 03/29/2021: FB, GOOG, GOOGL, AMAT, ACN, XLK, SOXX

Technology stocks were down in Monday's pre-bell trading. The Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) was 0.32% lower and the Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (SOXX) was down 0.84% recently.

Facebook (FB) has entered into a partnership with Alphabet (GOOG, GOOGL) unit Google and regional telecommunication companies for two new undersea cables to connect Singapore, Indonesia and North America, Reuters reported, citing an official statement. Facebook was slightly higher while Alphabet was marginally declining in recent trading.

Applied Materials (AMAT) was slightly advancing after it announced the termination of its deal with KKR HKE Investment to buy Kokusai Electric as of March 19, since it did not receive confirmation of timely Chinese regulatory approval.

Accenture (ACN) said it has agreed to acquire Sweden-based IT consulting firm Cygni. Separately, the company's Accenture Federal Services unit won a $453 million prime contract from the US Department of Veterans Affairs to upgrade GI Bill claims processing for veterans, service members and their dependents. Accenture was down 0.5% in recent trading.

