Technology Sector Update for 03/29/2021: AMPG,AMAT,CALX

Technology stocks were drifting lower, with the SPDR Technology Select Sector ETF Monday slipping 0.2% while the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index was falling 1.0% Monday afternoon.

In company news, AmpliTech Group (AMPG) is up marginally, giving back a nearly 20% advance earlier Monday that followed the networking equipment company saying it expects to finish its current Q1 with a record $2.2 million backlog.

Applied Materials (AMAT) slid 2% after the chipmaker said it was scrapping its proposed acquisition of Kokusai Electric after failing to receive timely approvals for the proposed transaction from Chinese regulators.

Calix (CALX) slid more than 12% after BWS Financial Monday began coverage of the cloud networking company with a sell stock rating and a $13 price target.

