Technology
AMPG

Technology Sector Update for 03/29/2021: AMPG,AMAT,CALX

Contributor
MT Newswires MTNewswires
Published

Technology stocks were drifting lower, with the SPDR Technology Select Sector ETF Monday slipping 0.2% while the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index was falling 1.0% Monday afternoon.

In company news, AmpliTech Group (AMPG) is up marginally, giving back a nearly 20% advance earlier Monday that followed the networking equipment company saying it expects to finish its current Q1 with a record $2.2 million backlog.

Applied Materials (AMAT) slid 2% after the chipmaker said it was scrapping its proposed acquisition of Kokusai Electric after failing to receive timely approvals for the proposed transaction from Chinese regulators.

Calix (CALX) slid more than 12% after BWS Financial Monday began coverage of the cloud networking company with a sell stock rating and a $13 price target.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

AMPG AMAT CALX

Latest Technology Videos

    #TradeTalks: Technology spend and priorities for SMBs

    Adobe SVP & GM Digital Media Ashley Still joins Jill Malandrino on Nasdaq #TradeTalks​ to discuss technology spend and priorities for SMBs.

    Mar 18, 2021

    MTNewswires

    Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.

    Learn More

    More from MTNewswires

    Explore Technology

    Explore

    Most Popular