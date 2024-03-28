News & Insights

Technology Sector Update for 03/28/2024: SNX, RUM, TTWO, XLK, XSD

March 28, 2024 — 09:09 am EDT

Technology stocks were declining premarket Thursday with the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) down 0.2% and the SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (XSD) 1.7% lower recently.

TD Synnex (SNX) was down more than 5% after saying a previously announced secondary public offering has been upsized to 10.5 million shares.

Rumble (RUM) was over 6% lower after it reported a Q4 loss of $0.14 per diluted share, compared with a break-even a year earlier.

Take-Two Interactive Software (TTWO) has agreed to acquire Gearbox Entertainment from Swedish video game holding company Embracer Group for about $460 million, the companies said in separate statements. Take-Two Interactive Software was more than 1% lower pre-bell.

