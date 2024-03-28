News & Insights

Technology
PLTR

Technology Sector Update for 03/28/2024: PLTR, BB, AAPL, SPOT

March 28, 2024 — 03:48 pm EDT

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Tech stocks were mixed late Thursday afternoon, with the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) down 0.1% and the SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (XSD) up 0.3%.

The Philadelphia Semiconductor index rose 0.1%.

In corporate news, Palantir (PLTR) shares tumbled 6% as Monness, Crespi and Hardt downgraded the stock to sell from neutral with a $20 price target.

BlackBerry (BB) faces hurdles in its cybersecurity business and delayed electric vehicle transitions, possibly curbing prospects for fiscal 2025 growth, RBC Capital Markets said Thursday. RBC kept the company's sector perform rating, with a price target of $3. BlackBerry shares were steady.

Apple (AAPL) shed 0.8% after DZ Bank downgraded the tech giant to hold from buy while cutting its price target to $180 from $210.

Spotify (SPOT) added 1.4% after it said Thursday it reached an agreement with Universal Music Group to distribute music videos in the US.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Technology
MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

PLTR
BB
AAPL
SPOT

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.