Technology Sector Update for 03/28/2024: AAPL, SPOT, VMEO

Tech stocks were mixed Thursday afternoon, with the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) decreasing 0.3% and the SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (XSD) up 0.4%.

The Philadelphia Semiconductor index edged down 0.1%.

In corporate news, Apple (AAPL) shares fell 1.3% after DZ Bank downgraded the tech giant to hold from buy while cutting its price target to $180 from $210.

Spotify (SPOT) shares gained 2.3% after it said Thursday it reached an agreement with Universal Music Group to distribute music videos in the US.

Vimeo (VMEO) is no longer being pursued by Italian mobile app developer Bending Spoons, Bloomberg reported Thursday. Vimeo tumbled 4.1%.

