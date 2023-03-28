Technology
BABA

Technology Sector Update for 03/28/2023: BABA, NOTE, LYFT, XLK, SOXX

March 28, 2023 — 09:03 am EDT

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Technology stocks were declining premarket Tuesday. The Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) was 0.31% lower and the iShares Semiconductor ETF (SOXX) was recently down 0.14%.

Alibaba Group Holding (BABA) was gaining over 9% in value after saying it is planning to split its business into six main units, with each able to raise outside capital and explore an initial public offering.

FiscalNote (NOTE) was slipping past 7% after posting a Q4 net loss of $0.32 per diluted share, wider than a per-share loss of $0.01 a year earlier. Two analysts polled by Capital IQ forecast a per-share loss of $0.13.

Lyft (LYFT) said it has appointed David Risher chief executive officer starting April 17, as co-founders CEO Logan Green and President John Zimmer step back from managing the company. Lyft was recently up more than 5%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Technology
MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

BABA
NOTE
LYFT
XLK
SOXX

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.