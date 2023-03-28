Technology Sector Update for 03/28/2023: BABA, NOTE, LYFT, XLK, SOXX

Technology stocks were declining premarket Tuesday. The Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) was 0.31% lower and the iShares Semiconductor ETF (SOXX) was recently down 0.14%.

Alibaba Group Holding (BABA) was gaining over 9% in value after saying it is planning to split its business into six main units, with each able to raise outside capital and explore an initial public offering.

FiscalNote (NOTE) was slipping past 7% after posting a Q4 net loss of $0.32 per diluted share, wider than a per-share loss of $0.01 a year earlier. Two analysts polled by Capital IQ forecast a per-share loss of $0.13.

Lyft (LYFT) said it has appointed David Risher chief executive officer starting April 17, as co-founders CEO Logan Green and President John Zimmer step back from managing the company. Lyft was recently up more than 5%.

