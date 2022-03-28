Technology
STRC

Technology Sector Update for 03/28/2022: STRC,BOSC,POLY

Contributor
MT Newswires MTNewswires
Published

Technology stocks were edging lower Monday, with the SPDR Technology Select Sector ETF (XLK) slipping 0.1% and the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index sliding 1.4% this afternoon.

In company news, Sarcos Technology and Robotics (STRC) was sinking over 13% this afternoon, giving back an early gain that followed the robotics company Monday announcing plans to acquire RE2, paying $30 million in cash and issuing $70 million in stock for the privately held maker of remote-controlled mobile robots.

BOS Better Online Solutions (BOSC) was 5.8% higher, giving back much of a nearly 34% morning advance that followed the robotics and supply chain company Monday announcing a $2.4 million order from an unnamed customer in Israel.

Plantronics (POLY) rallied Monday, climbing almost 51% after the audio and video products company agreed to a $3.3 billion takeover offer from HP (HPQ), which will pay $40 in cash for each Poly share. HP shares were 4.2% lower this afternoon.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

STRC BOSC POLY

Latest Technology Videos

See more videos

MTNewswires

Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.

Learn More

More from MTNewswires

Explore Technology

Explore

Most Popular