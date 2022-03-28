Technology Sector Update for 03/28/2022: STRC,BOSC,POLY

Technology stocks were edging lower Monday, with the SPDR Technology Select Sector ETF (XLK) slipping 0.1% and the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index sliding 1.4% this afternoon.

In company news, Sarcos Technology and Robotics (STRC) was sinking over 13% this afternoon, giving back an early gain that followed the robotics company Monday announcing plans to acquire RE2, paying $30 million in cash and issuing $70 million in stock for the privately held maker of remote-controlled mobile robots.

BOS Better Online Solutions (BOSC) was 5.8% higher, giving back much of a nearly 34% morning advance that followed the robotics and supply chain company Monday announcing a $2.4 million order from an unnamed customer in Israel.

Plantronics (POLY) rallied Monday, climbing almost 51% after the audio and video products company agreed to a $3.3 billion takeover offer from HP (HPQ), which will pay $40 in cash for each Poly share. HP shares were 4.2% lower this afternoon.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.