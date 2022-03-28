Technology Sector Update for 03/28/2022: QRVO,STRC,BOSC,POLY

Technology stocks turned higher Monday afternoon, with the SPDR Technology Select Sector ETF (XLK) climbing 1.0% and the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index was rising 0.3%, with both market gauges recovering from midday declines.

In company news, Qorvo (QRVO) fell 1.6% after Goldman Sachs cut its stock rating for the mobile components company to neutral from buy previously and set a $138 price target.

Sarcos Technology and Robotics (STRC) was sinking 8.4% this afternoon, reversing an early gain that followed the robotics company Monday announcing plans to acquire RE2, paying $30 million in cash and issuing $70 million in stock for the privately held maker of remote-controlled mobile robots.

Among advancers, BOS Better Online Solutions (BOSC) was 16% higher, giving back part of a nearly 34% morning advance that followed the robotics and supply chain company Monday announcing a $2.4 million order from an unnamed customer in Israel.

Plantronics (POLY) rallied Monday, climbing almost 52% after the audio and video products company agreed to a $3.3 billion takeover offer from HP (HPQ), which will pay $40 in cash for each Poly share. HP shares were 3% lower this afternoon.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.