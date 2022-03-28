Technology
Technology Sector Update for 03/28/2022: POLY, HPQ, STRC, TUYA, XLK, SOXX

Technology stocks were slipping pre-bell Monday. The Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) was down 0.27% and the Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (SOXX) was recently declining by 0.17%.

Plantronics (POLY) was gaining over 48% in value after HP (HPQ) said it has agreed to the company, which provides workplace collaboration services, in an all-cash deal for $40 per share, implying a total enterprise value of $3.3 billion, inclusive of Poly's net debt.

Sarcos Technology and Robotics (STRC) was up more than 8% after saying it has agreed to acquire RE2, a maker of remote-controlled mobile robots, in a deal valued at $100 million.

Tuya (TUYA) was over 3% higher after saying it expects its total revenue for Q1 to range between $54 million and $55 million. The Chinese software maker previously expected Q1 revenue of $50 million to $57 million.

