Technology Sector Update for 03/27/2024: NCNO, VLD, CNXC, XLK, XSD

Technology stocks were mixed pre-bell Wednesday, with the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) 0.6% higher and the SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (XSD) inactive.

NCino (NCNO) stock was up over 17% after the company overnight reported higher Q4 non-GAAP earnings and revenue.

Velo3D (VLD) shares were down nearly 35% after the company late Tuesday reported that its Q4 non-GAAP net loss widened as revenue fell during the period.

Concentrix (CNXC) stock was more than 4% lower after the company reported fiscal Q1 non-GAAP earnings of $2.57 per diluted share, down from $2.59 a year earlier. Three analysts surveyed by Capital IQ expected $2.58.

